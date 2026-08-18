Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash’s massive fight: All details

Mumbai: What began as a disagreement over a team-swap decision on Playground Season 5 has now turned into a full-blown social media war between Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash’s fans.

From allegations of bias and references to the “Elvish Army” to Tejasswi’s now-viral “Main actor hoon” remark, one heated exchange has divided the internet. Karan Kundrra has also entered the conversation, but with a reaction no one expected.

Where did the Elvish-Teja fight begin?

Contrary to the noise online, Elvish and Tejasswi did not have any known personal feud before Playground. The two appeared friendly during promotions and had previously shared several light-hearted moments on Laughter Chefs.

The tension began during Episode 18 of Playground Season 5, in which the mentors played a secret card game carrying the power to swap contestants between teams. Tejasswi emerged with the swapping advantage, raising concerns among the other mentors about losing their strongest players.

While discussing the possible swap, Elvish told his team that he would not want any of them to leave. Tejasswi interrupted, saying, “Kaun chahega apni team mein se koi jaye?”

As the argument grew, Tejasswi told him, “Main tumhari maa nahi hoon jo tumhe sikhaungi.”

Elvish responded by reassuring his contestants, “Main tumhara bhai hoon, main tumhe sikhaunga.”

Tejasswi then fired back, “Haan sikhao, dusron ka ghar jaake ujaado,” referring to the rival teams inside the game.

Elvish calls Tejasswi ‘biased’

The exchange became serious when Elvish told his contestants, “Darna nahi, she is biased from starting only.”

An angry Tejasswi immediately questioned, “Who the hell am I biased to?” She argued that the teams were already working through alliances and denied deliberately targeting Elvish’s players.

Elvish then pointed towards the cameras and said that everything was being recorded, adding, “Iske baad kya hoga,” which Tejasswi appeared to interpret as a warning about the online reaction waiting for her.

She hit back, saying, “I don’t give a f***. I don’t get scared. Tu mujhe darane ki koshish kar raha hai?”

The line that changed the entire direction of the controversy came when Tejasswi defended her career.

She said, “Main sirf likes aur comments se aaj tak yahan aayi hoon kya? Main actor hoon.”

Although Tejasswi did not directly call Elvish talentless, many of his supporters interpreted the comment as a dig at digital creators who built their careers through social media.

Elvish responded, “Hum respect karte hain apni bhai-bandhu ki, isliye hum kuch nahi karte.”

Another promo showed him telling Tejasswi, “Phir mereko yeh bhi mat bola karo, mujhe Elvish Army se darr lagta hai. Agar woh kuch bole toh bacha lena.”

That mention of the Elvish Army pushed an already heated argument into dangerous territory.

Fans turn the fight into a war

Soon after the episode aired, Elvish’s supporters began trending phrases including “ELVISH RULING PLAYGROUND S5” and “TEJA WITHOUT BHEJA.”

His fans accused Tejasswi of looking down upon creators and dismissing the years of work Elvish put into building his audience. Tejasswi’s supporters, however, argued that Elvish’s “everything is being recorded” remark sounded like an indirect warning that his fanbase would target her online.

The debate quickly moved beyond Playground, turning into an actors-versus-content-creators discussion. Unfortunately, several posts also crossed the line with personal attacks and abusive comments against both celebrities and their families.

Karan Kundrra finally reacts

Karan Kundrra found himself in an unusual position. Tejasswi is his partner, while Elvish shares a close bond with him after the two won Laughter Chefs Season 2 together.

Instead of choosing a side or escalating the matter, Karan reacted through humour. He sang the Punjabi folk line, “Kala doriyan, kunde naal adya ee oye, chhota devar bhabhi naal ladiya ee oye.”

By referring to Elvish as the “chhota devar” fighting with his “bhabhi,” Karan appeared to reduce the controversy to a family-style quarrel rather than a serious personal feud.

Playground Season 3 winner Chirag Nangru also reacted to the viral promo. Referring to Tejasswi’s refusal to fear any fan army, he said, “Very apt, aaj kal koi nahi darta,” before advising people to focus on their own lives and hard work.

Is the feud real?

As of now, there is nothing confirming a serious off-screen fallout between Elvish and Tejasswi. Their clash appears to have started entirely from a competitive decision inside Playground, with both crossing into personal territory as tempers rose.

Interestingly, shortly before the episode aired, Elvish and Tejasswi had jointly spoken about responsible online behaviour. Elvish urged people not to troll others, while Tejasswi said public figures must remain careful because fans look up to them.

The real controversy, therefore, may no longer be the argument seen on the show. It is how quickly a few sharp lines between two friendly rivals turned into an ugly fan war outside it.