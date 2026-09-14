Emergency at a cost: Ambulance fares to Hyderabad soar

Hyderabad: A family in Suryapet had to shell out Rs 8,000 for an ambulance to shift a severely injured relative to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The relative suffered a serious head injury while returning home. They had no option but to pay.

This is G Poshaiah’s family.

In Asifabad district, a similar case emerged. The family, whose main income comes from agriculture, paid Rs 15,000.

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“I took loans from relatives as we had to shift my father to Gandhi Hospital. He suffers from a urinary tract infection, and doctors here advised us to admit him. I am now worried about how to repay the money,” Vinay, was quoted by the Times of India.

These are not isolated incidents. There is a sharp increase in private ambulance fare charges. A journey to district hospitals can cost between Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,500. Operators from Kodad and Khammam are reportedly quoting upto Rs 15,000 for Hyderabad, according to this report.

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Private ambulance drivers have their reasons. According to them, it is not just the distance but factors like rising fuel prices, road condition, traffic, toll, maintainance as well as rent and food.

“Many a times, we end up staying in Hyderabad for several hours, because return journey is empty. So we stay there and look for families who are returning our hometown. We also end up staying for days and either sleep in our vehicles or look for accomodation and food. We end up spending more than we earn. hence, the fare has to cover these costs,” said an ambulance driver.

We quote the price before taking the patients. Families can always chose to opt out, he added.

But that is not always the case. G Poshaiah knew baganing was not an option as precious trime was running out. “We could not wait and bargain because of the seriousness of my brother’s injury. We had no other option but to agree,” he said.

Private ambulances are vital link betweet district and city government hospitals. An emergency case leaves very little choice for a family.