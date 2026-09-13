Apollo Hospital ordered to pay Rs 43.37 lakh in negligence case

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited in Jubilee Hills to pay over Rs 43 lakh to the family of a 53-year-old man who died after suffering a stroke in 2013.

The Commission found the hospital responsible for negligence in the patient’s treatment and partly accepted a complaint filed by his wife, son, and daughter. The family had sought compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Apollo Hospital has been ordered to pay Rs 40,11,876 as compensation for medical negligence. Additional amounts are Rs 1 lakh for loss of estate, Rs 1 lakh for poor maintenance of medical records, Rs 1 lakh for loss of consortium and paternal affection, and Rs 25,000 towards legal expenses.

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The total compensation comes to Rs 43.37 lakh, excluding interest.

Commission finds delay in stroke treatment

N Devender Rao developed stroke symptoms at his home in Warasiguda on March 22, 2013. His family first took him to Apollo Hospital’s Secunderabad branch.

According to the complaint, hospital staff informed them that a neurologist wasn’t available and advised them to take the patient to the Jubilee Hills branch.

The Commission found that valuable treatment time was lost during the transfer. It noted that in cases of acute ischaemic stroke, treatment is most effective during the first 60 minutes, with a maximum treatment window of 4.5 hours.

However, the hospital’s drug chart showed that the first medication was administered only at 7.13 pm, several hours after the patient developed symptoms.

The Commission concluded that Apollo failed to provide proper treatment during the critical initial period.

Inconsistencies in hospital records

The Commission also raised questions over differences in the timings mentioned in various records.

The family stated that they reached the Secunderabad hospital between 1.30 pm and 2 pm, while Apollo’s written version mentioned 3.15 pm.

Hospital bills showed that tests were conducted at the Secunderabad branch by 4 pm. However, records from the Jubilee Hills branch showed that the patient was admitted only at 6.42 pm.

The Commission also found nursing entries recorded before the official admission time.

Missing documents create concern

A major issue before the Commission was the absence of complete medical records.

Several clinical notes referred to a master chart, but the hospital did not produce it. The Commission observed that the important document had never been submitted.

Apollo also failed to provide original records covering the patient’s entire stay, from his admission in March until his death nearly seven months later.

Reports related to investigations, CT scans, and blood tests were also unavailable.

Hospital’s explanation not accepted

Apollo argued that clot-busting treatment was not administered because Devender Rao had kidney disease, diabetes, and a history of earlier strokes.

The Commission rejected this explanation, noting that these reasons were not documented in the case sheet at the time of treatment.

Instead, the explanation was provided only after the family questioned the treatment delay. The Commission described it as an afterthought.

Doctor’s advice to take patient home

During the proceedings, an Apollo doctor reportedly admitted that he advised the family to take Devender Rao home and arrange private nursing care.

The Commission held that once a patient is admitted for treatment under a government health scheme, the hospital has a duty to provide the necessary care.

It said this responsibility could not simply be shifted to the patient’s family.

Apollo Hospital has been given 30 days from the date of receiving the order to make the payment. If the amount is not paid within this period, interest at 9 per cent per annum will apply until the family receives the compensation.