Emirates announces premium economy flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based airline, Emirates has announced that passengers travelling from Dubai to certain cities in India can soon book premium economy seats.

The newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft will offer premium economy seats on its Mumbai and Bengaluru routes, starting from October 29.

Passengers travelling on EK500/EK501 will be able to access premium economy class on the Dubai-Mumbai route, while passengers on EK568/EK569 can experience the same on the Dubai-Bengaluru route.

Emirates premium economy class experience to and from Bengaluru and Mumbai will operate as follows

Date Flight Departure Arrival October 29 EK500 (DXB/BOM) 21:50 02:15 (next day) October 29 EK568 (DXB/BLR) 21:25 02:30 (next day) October 30 EK501 (BOM/DXB) 04:15 06:05 October 30 EK569 (BLR/DXB) 04:30 07:10

Our Premium Economy will debut on Mumbai and Bengaluru flights, starting 29 October! Our retrofitted A380 will feature our Premium Economy cabin, along with refreshed interiors for all classes, creating a memorable travel experience for our customers. https://t.co/aXF7Yv9K5R pic.twitter.com/PJZsf1hHfo — Emirates (@emirates) June 13, 2023

The offer is currently available on flights to nine destinations around the world, including US hotspots such as New York JFK, San Francisco and Houston, as well as London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne and Singapore.

Premium economy cabins will debut in Los Angeles in July, bringing the number of tracks offering the premium product to 12 by the end of 2023.

About premium economy

When you book premium economy, you get 49.5 centimetres of space and 101.6 centimetres of space. The seats are leather and have adjustable, padded footrests. It does not lie flat but can be tilted up to 20.3 centimetres.

Also, the six-way adjustable headrest and seats are positioned towards the front of the A380, meaning you get priority when exiting the plane. Travellers get larger pillows than those offered in economy class to help them stay comfortable.

Just like business class, a welcome drink is served on boarding. Food service is enhanced with multi-course menus and dishes served on metal cutlery on China tableware. The tray tables fold out from the armrest and you also get a small side table to put your drinks on.

You also get a dedicated check-in area at Dubai International Airport, which helps reduce waiting times.