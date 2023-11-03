Emirates Draw FAST5: Indian driver wins Rs 16 lakh

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,99,965) in the latest FAST5 Emirates Draw.

The winner Ramu Chakali— bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Chakali works as a driver driver and warehouse assistant to support his family back in India.

“I came here with nothing, and I’ve worked tirelessly over the years. Now, with my win, I can support my family and afford my mother’s medical treatments,” he said.

What is Emirates Draw and how to participate?

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

FAST5 is a weekly contest held every Saturday at 21:00 UAE time that offers participants the opportunity to win a life-changing grand prize of Dirhams 25,000 every month for 25 years.

FAST5 is a weekly contest held every Saturday at 21:00 UAE time that offers participants the opportunity to win a life-changing grand prize of Dirhams 25,000 every month for 25 years.