Emirates extends closure of first-class check-in counters for refurbishment

Abu Dhabi: Emirates’ first-class check‑in counters will remain closed for refurbishment until Sunday, October 1, 2023, the airline said in a statement on Sunday, September 3.

Emirates said, “We’re making your experience at Terminal 3 even better. Our First Class check‑in counters will be closed for enhancements until October 1.”

Also Read Emirates records busiest summer, carries over 14M passengers

During this period, the airline has advised Emirates Skywards Gold members currently travelling in Economy Class to go to the Premium check-in counters located in Area 6.

The airline announced the refurbishment project in August and then said it would run until September 1.

From June to August 2023, Emirates operated nearly 50,000 flights to and from 140 cities, carrying more than 14 million passengers with an average seat factor of more than 80 percent across its global network between June and August.