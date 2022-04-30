Emirates operates 400 daily flights to 127 locations during Eid break

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Airlines, the leading airline in Dubai, is operating 400 daily flights to 127 destinations during the Eid-al-Fitr break between April 29 and May 9. This comes as a part of a major boom in regular flights within the airline’s network of flights, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

On May 7, the Dubai airline will operate 411 flights — the largest number of flights per day.

During the Eid break, Emirates Airlines will witness a great recovery in terms of arrivals to Dubai and travellers through the Emirates network, said Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer of Emirates Airlines on its website.

“The long Eid holiday stimulated travel to our global destinations, as the seat occupancy rate on some flights reached 100 percent. These numbers indicate the recovery of the travel sector after the pandemic and people’s desire to travel, in addition to Dubai’s position as a distinctive tourist destination that attracts visitors from all over the world,” she added.

The top destinations preferred by UAE travellers are Cairo, London, Istanbul, Manila, Paris, Casablanca, New York, and Los Angeles.

Emirates airlines on Saturday took to Twitter sharing tips with passengers heading to the Dubai Airport, “Travelling this weekend for your Eid break? Please ensure you arrive at the airport at least three hours before your flight, and take advantage of our different check-in options at @DXB to avoid the queues.”

On April 27, Emirates Airlines announced that it is stepping up its schedule by adding 23 flights and layering additional seats. This is being implemented with the deployment of both A380s and Boeing 777s, between April 28 and May 8, to four cities in Saudi Arabia, as well as to Kuwait, Beirut, and Amman.

Latest COVID-19 travel regulations

According to an advisory published by Dubai International Airport (DXB) on April 28, passengers should check the requirements for COVID-19 vaccination and PCR testing for the destination they are travelling to.

Some countries require visitors to register on the COVID-19 online portal or complete a self-certification form. Passengers are required to provide details of their flight and vaccination status, as well as a negative PCR result, based on the latest guidelines.

Make sure you have a digital copy as well as a printout of your valid travel documents, as the airport or airline staff may ask you for it.