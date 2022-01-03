Emma Watson takes pro-Palestine stance on Instagram

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson took a pro-Palestine stance with an Instagram post, early on Monday, joining the small list of celebrities who have come out in support of Palestine’s struggle against Israel.

In the post accompanied by an image of Palestinian flags and banners, saying “Free Palestine,” the actress reposted a quote by British-Australian feminist scholar, Sara Ahmed.

“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground,” read the caption alongside the post.

Watson’s account is reportedly run by “an anonymous Feminist Collective,” and it is unlikely that the post was published without her approval, reported Ynetnew.com.

A large number of comments below the post came in support of Watson and Palestine, however, a few disapproved of Watson’s decision calling it one-sided and uninformed.

Watson in recent years has dwelled into activism and charitable causes, after being appointed as the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, in 2014.

Pro-Palestine celebrities:

Selena Gomez:

On July 18, 2014, Gomez shared an Instagram post with the caption, “It’s about humanity. Pray for Gaza.” Following which she was attacked by a number of questions from those pro-Israel, including celebrity news site TMZ, asking whether she was “pro-Hamas”.

Gomez stuck to her statement unlike a few, including Rihanna and NBA player Dwight Howard, who took down their posts following criticism.

Gigi Hadid:

Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid posted a tweet about the killing of Palestinian protestors during the Great March of Return, on May 15, 2018.

Mark Ruffalo:

The voice of Hulk, Ruffalo came out in support of Palestine on May 11 2021 following the illegal eviction of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah.

“Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call,” Ruffalo wrote, in the widely shared tweet, attached with a link to a petition that called out to international leaders to impose sanctions on key Israeli industries.

Ruffalo gained international recognition for playing Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

Lena Headey

Cersei Lannister of Game of Thrones, Lena Headey, also came out in support of Palestine following the Sheikh Jarrah episode.

“READ, DIGEST, EDUCATE AND SHARE. SPEAK UP!!! LINK IN BIO TO SIGN THE PETITION!!” read the caption alongside her post on Instagram.