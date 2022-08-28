Employee at Telangana Minister’s house dies by suicide

Hyderabad: An employee in the official residence of Telangana’s Minister for Roads and Buildings and Legislative Affairs, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday.

Devender, 19, hanged himself in a room in the Minister’s official residence at Velpur in Nizamabad district. Locals immediately shifted him to hospital but he died on the way.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the hospital and shifted the body for autopsy.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the youth, working as an office boy in the Minister’s official residence, was friends with a woman. He had sent a message to her that he was allegedly committing suicide.

A police officer said the reasons for the youth taking the extreme step were not known.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to find the reasons, the officer added.