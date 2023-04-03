Employee steals 4.5 kg gold from owner’s shop in Andhra Pradesh

Representational photo

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh police are on the hunt for an employee of a pawn broker shop for allegedly stealing 4.5 kg gold worth more than Rs 1.1 crore, police said on Monday.

Santhilal Jain, who runs the shop in Kovvuru town in East Godavari district doing collateral business in gold ornaments had employed Sessetti Ramu.

Ramu was taking care of the daily transactions as well as the locker keys for the last eight years. On Sunday, a customer called up Jain as the shop was not opened. Jain tired to call Ramu over phone as the keys were with him. However, his phone was switched off.

Later, Jain called Ramu’s wife and collected the keys from Pavan, one of the accused friend. When he opened the shop, Jain found only 1 kg gold stored, police said.

Konaseema district SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy, who is also handling the neighbouring East Godavari district presently said that some collateral gold was sold to other jewellery shops in Kovvuru.

According to police, a total of 4.5 kg gold was stolen from Jain’s shop.

Police have registered a case under IPC Section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession) and launched a manhunt for Ramu.

