Emraan Hashmi reveals exciting news about Awarapan 2

Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi, known as Bollywood’s Lover Boy, has always had a special place in fans’ hearts. With movies like Jannat, Gangster, and Awarapan, he became famous for his deep emotions, romantic style, and soulful songs. Among all his films, Awarapan (2007) is one of his most loved movies. The story of Shivam, a man who sacrifices everything for love, touched many people. Over the years, it became a cult classic, and fans even got tattoos inspired by the movie to show their love.

When the news of Awarapan 2 came out, fans were thrilled. Many had been waiting for years to see Emraan return as Shivam. The announcement created a huge buzz on social media, making the sequel one of the most talked-about upcoming films.

After months of silence, Emraan finally shared an update. Speaking to Zoom, he said, “I think I’ll be shooting for it. I’m going to shoot again next month. And yeah, it’s shot some really intense scenes. It’s got crazy music, it’s got fantastic, intense scenes. I’m not telling you anything right now, you’ll discover it when you see the film.”

He also revealed that the idea for Awarapan 2 has been around for almost six years. “Back then, I asked, ‘How can you bring back Shivam?’ because he dies in the original. But in 2022, my friend Bilal came up with a script that fits perfectly and takes the story forward,” he explained.

Emraan made it clear that the sequel isn’t being made only to use the name of Awarapan. “It doesn’t just do it to capitalize on Awarapan or its cult following which it has, by the way,” he said. He believes the audience can easily tell when a film is made with real emotion and honesty.

Emraan also shared that Awarapan 2 will have beautiful, emotional songs like the original. He hopes the film will bring back the golden era of Bollywood music.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is set to release worldwide on April 3, 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam and relive the magic of one of Bollywood’s most loved films.