Emraan Hashmi takes a jibe at Kangana’s award show remarks

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi recently shared his perspective on award shows and his relationship with Kangana Ranaut during an episode of Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast. The conversation took an interesting turn when the host mentioned that Kangana won numerous awards for her role in “Gangster” but later criticized award shows as meaningless.

Emraan, who also starred in “Gangster,” responded humorously, saying, “Did she stop winning them after that? I remember winning once, but I quickly realized how things work. It’s basically a trade-off; you show up and perform…”

He elaborated, “I don’t want to criticize awards entirely, but if someone enjoys decorating their shelf by dancing, more power to them. But I can’t lie to myself and say I’ve done well just because of an award. You should win if you truly deserve it. What’s the point of winning if it’s just a trade?” Emraan decided to skip award shows for this reason and wondered if he might have won more had he attended.

“The significance of these award shows has faded over the years,” he observed. When asked about his relationship with Kangana, Emraan described it as “Fantastic, cordial, wonderful. I’m very fond of her, and she’s very fond of me. Unfortunately, we haven’t met in a while. Our last collaboration was in 2015 on a Dharma film. Despite the time apart, we share a special connection due to our many films together.”

Recently, Emraan commented on Kangana’s frequent discussions about nepotism in the film industry, suggesting they might be overused. “It’s important to raise issues as an outsider, but constantly bringing it up can become a crutch. It starts sounding like an excuse instead of moving forward,” he mentioned in an interview with Janice Sequeira. In another interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he noted that Kangana was given a significant role in “Gangster” despite being an outsider, while he, an industry insider, played the antagonist.