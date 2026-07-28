Mumbai: Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi was spotted arriving in Hyderabad late night on Monday, sparking excitement among fans. The actor was seen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and his visit has fuelled speculation that he is in the city for work on his much-awaited Tollywood movie, Goodachari 2 (G2).

Keeping his airport fashion simple yet stylish, Emraan opted for a comfortable travel look. He was dressed in a crisp white polo T-shirt paired with relaxed black cargo-style trousers, giving off an effortlessly casual vibe. The actor completed his look with a black backpack, a sleek black wristwatch and dark sunglasses. He also wore a navy blue face mask while talking on his phone.

While the actor has not revealed the purpose of his Hyderabad visit, it is widely believed that he is in the city for Goodachari 2, the upcoming pan-India spy thriller starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, G2 features an ensemble cast including Adivi Sesh, Banita Sandhu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026, but was postponed after Adivi Sesh sustained an injury while working on another project. The makers are now expected to release the action thriller later this year.

Apart from Goodachari 2, Emraan has a packed slate ahead. The actor will next be seen in Awarapan 2, the sequel to his cult classic Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi and is backed by Vishesh Films. It is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

With exciting projects lined up in both Bollywood and Tollywood, Emraan Hashmi’s visit to Hyderabad has certainly caught the attention of fans eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen once again.