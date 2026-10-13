Encroachments slowing traffic on Moinabad–Chevella Road cleared

Hyderabad: Police and municipal officials conducted a special ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) drive in Moinabad on Tuesday, October 13, to clear road encroachments and traffic obstructions.

Encroachments and other obstructions along one side of the Moinabad–Chevella Road were removed to ensure the smooth movement of vehicular traffic. Cases were registered against violators under Section 39(b), as per the relevant provisions.

Police urged traders and the public to refrain from encroaching on roads or creating traffic obstructions.

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They said such drives would continue to improve traffic flow, prevent roadside encroachments and enhance road safety in Moinabad.