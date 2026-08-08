Cyberabad removes 290 encroachments across 14.1-km stretch

During the drive, as many as 84 encroachments were cleared in the Serilingampally zone covering Narsingi, Ameenpur, Miyapur and Serilingampally

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Encroachment removal in Cyberabad with heavy machinery and public space creation.
Anti- encroachment drive in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation removed 290 encroachments in Cyberabad as part of its weekly “Walk Free” initiative on Friday, August 7.

The anti-encroachment drive helped reclaim roads, footpaths and public spaces for pedestrians, with the encroachments spread across a 14.1-kilometre stretch. During the drive, 84 encroachments were cleared in the Serilingampally zone, covering Narsingi, Ameenpur, Miyapur and Serilingampally. Another 55 were demolished in the Kukatpally zone, covering Madhapur, Allwyn Colony, Kukatpally and Moosapet.

In the Qutbullapur zone, 150 encroachments were removed from areas including Chintal, Jeedimetla, Kompally, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, Dundigal and Medchal.

Subhan Bakery

The CMC will now monitor these stretches to ensure that encroachments do not reappear.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button