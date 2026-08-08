Cyberabad removes 290 encroachments across 14.1-km stretch

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation removed 290 encroachments in Cyberabad as part of its weekly “Walk Free” initiative on Friday, August 7.

The anti-encroachment drive helped reclaim roads, footpaths and public spaces for pedestrians, with the encroachments spread across a 14.1-kilometre stretch. During the drive, 84 encroachments were cleared in the Serilingampally zone, covering Narsingi, Ameenpur, Miyapur and Serilingampally. Another 55 were demolished in the Kukatpally zone, covering Madhapur, Allwyn Colony, Kukatpally and Moosapet.

In the Qutbullapur zone, 150 encroachments were removed from areas including Chintal, Jeedimetla, Kompally, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, Dundigal and Medchal.

The CMC will now monitor these stretches to ensure that encroachments do not reappear.