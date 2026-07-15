Goodbye, Taj Banjara: Demolition begins for Hyderabad’s iconic hotel

Hyderabad: Taj Banjara Hotel, Hyderabad’s first luxury hotel, will now bid adieu to the city, marking the end of an era of its grand hospitality.

Last year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sealed it over pending property tax dues of about Rs 1.43 crore accumulated over two years.

The demolition process began by removing doors, windows, electrical wiring, wooden fittings, iron fixtures and other reusable materials, reported Deccan Chronicle. In another four months, the building will turn into dust. It will make way for a new 40-storey project.

Taj Banjara stopped operating in 2023. Spread over 3.4 acre, overlooking the Banjara Lake, the ITC Group managed it up until 1986 and then transferred it to Taj GVK Hotels, which ran it for nearly 40 years.