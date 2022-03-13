Endometriosis awareness – Q&A with Dr Sumina Reddy

Sumina Reddy

Endometriosis is one of the most common causes of abdominal pain and infertility in women. It is essential to be aware of its symptoms and consequences. Dr. Sumina Reddy, Fertility specialist & Gynaecologist, answers some of the most common doubts concerning endometriosis.

What is endometriosis, and how common is it?

Endometriosis is when the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. About 10% of women in the reproductive age group have endometriosis.

In endometriosis, this lining grows on the ovaries and behind the uterus.

Are you suffering from pain during periods?

No woman with endometriosis wants to face “that time of the month.” Severe pain during periods can be the only symptom of endometriosis. Menstrual pain is in the form of severe cramps, which are unbearable. Endometriosis is one of the most common causes of pain during menses.

What are the other symptoms of endometriosis?

• Pain during sex

• Pain in the lower abdomen and lower back sometimes, pain while passing urine and stools

• Very vague symptoms like nausea, fatigue, anxiety, and depression can be associated with endometriosis

• Difficulty in getting pregnant

Who is prone to get endometriosis?

• Women in the reproductive age group (between the age of 25-40years)

• Women with prolonged periods, lasting for about 7-8 days

• Women who have not conceived

• Women with an abnormal uterus like septate uterus, bicornuate uterus, etc

• Sometimes, endometriosis runs in the family too.

How do you know if you have endometriosis?

They are a few things that could indicate the presence of endometriosis:

• Severe pain during periods

• Pelvic ultrasound showing cysts or any growths

• Surgery(through laparoscopy) showing endometriosis patches on uterus and ovaries

Can you get pregnant if you have endometriosis?

Endometriosis can be a common reason for infertility. Endometriosis affects the quality and number of healthy eggs; it can block the fallopian tubes or impair the movement of tubes.

But, many women with endometriosis can get pregnant with the help of surgery and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Talk to your fertility specialist about the need for laparoscopy in case of growths, cysts and then proceed with the fertility treatments.

What are the treatment options?

Talk to your doctor about the treatment options for you, as they need to be individualized. Some of the common treatments offered include:

• Pain killers (analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs) relieve the pain associated with endometriosis

• Medical treatment with contraceptive pills, progesterone, GnRH analogues also give relief

• Surgery, preferably laparoscopic in ovarian endometriotic cysts or deep infiltrative endometriosis.

Whom to consult?

If you have any of the complaints described above, see your gynaecologist or infertility specialist for a detailed evaluation.

In the presence of severe pain, pain specialist and pelvic physiotherapist consultations are required.

DR. SUMINA REDDY,

MS, DNB (OBG-GYN), FMAS, FRM, Advanced Diploma in Reproductive Medicine (UK & Germany)

Chief Fertility Specialist & Gynec Laparoscopic Surgeon

Mira Fertility Centre, Hyderabad

