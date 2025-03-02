Engage on grassroot level: New Telangana AICC incharge tells cadres

Hyderabad: The newly appointed AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan emphasized grassroots engagement, and prioritizing the welfare of the poor in her first address to Congress leaders in Telangana including the chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the cabinet ministers and the TPCC chief.

Speaking at the TPCC extended executive committee meeting on Saturday, March 1, she urged leaders to focus on popularizing government programs and serving the people rather than seeking personal recognition through posters or banners.

She highlighted Congress’s historical achievements, such as the freedom struggle, as examples of impactful work without grandiose displays.

‘Counter misinformation with truth’

Natarajan stressed the importance of unity in combating opposition parties like the BJP and BRS and urged leaders to counter their misinformation campaigns with truth.

She called for large-scale grassroots outreach programs titled “Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan” in every village and instructed TPCC chief Mahesh Goud to prepare a calendar for these activities.

She also reiterated that positions within the party would be earned through dedication and hard work rather than favoritism.

Natarajan arrives by train

Known for her Gandhian ideology and simple lifestyle, Natarajan arrived by train at Kacheguda railway station and declined VIP treatment, paying for her stay at a government guest house.

She emphasized respect for party workers, stating that their sacrifices brought Congress to power in Telangana.

Reflecting her hands-on leadership style, she assured workers of direct communication and cautioned against internal conflicts.