Hyderabad: Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s cancelled wedding recently became a national headline. Within just a few days, another celebrity has sparked similar rumours. Actress Nivetha Pethuraj, who works in both Tamil and Telugu films, has deleted all her engagement photos with Dubai based businessman Rajhith Ibran.

She has also unfollowed him on Instagram, and he has done the same. This sudden social media clean up has led to strong speculation that their engagement has been called off.

Nivetha had officially introduced Rajhith in August 2025 with a warm post, confirming that they were engaged and planning to marry soon. She shared several beautiful moments from their journey, and PROs circulated their photos in the media. Fans even expected the wedding to take place by the end of the year.

However, all engagement related photos and posts have now disappeared. Nivetha, who has more than 4.1 million followers, is currently not following anyone. Rajhith has also removed every picture featuring the actress from his account.

These actions have led fans to believe that the couple has quietly ended their relationship, although no official statement has been made by either side.

Who Is Rajhith Ibran

Rajhith Ibran is a Dubai based Malayali businessman. He runs a private jet charter and luxury car rental company called Gunnayydin Luxury. He is known for a high end lifestyle with luxury cars, holidays, and world travel. On his personal Instagram, the only celebrity he used to follow was Nivetha Pethuraj.

So far, Nivetha has remained silent. Until an official statement comes, the situation remains unclear, but her social media activity strongly suggests that the engagement has been cancelled.