Engineer Rashid moves Delhi court seeking interim bail to attend Parliament

Rashid's regular bail application is currently pending before the court.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd March 2025 1:15 pm IST
Delhi HC grants 2-day custody parole to Engineer Rashid
Engineer Rashid (file photo)

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in the alleged terror funding case to attend the upcoming Parliament session.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh on Monday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its reply by March 5.

The application, moved before the court on February 27, sought the relief on the grounds that Engineer Rashid was a Parliamentarian and he needed to attend the upcoming session to fulfil his public duty.

The second part of Parliament’s Budget session will start on March 10 and end on April 4.

