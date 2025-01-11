Engineering admissions: 6K B-cat seats remain vacant in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a concerning trend, around 6,000 management quota seats in Telangana’s private engineering colleges remain vacant for the 2024-25 academic year.

This reflects a decline in demand for engineering courses, especially in rural areas.

Telangana has 175 engineering colleges with a total intake of 1.08 lakh seats, including 36,000 under the management quota. While 30,000 of these seats have been filled, the remaining 6,000 remain unoccupied.

Adding to the crisis, 10 private engineering colleges failed to secure any admissions under the management quota. These colleges, which depend on B-category (management quota) admissions for revenue, are facing severe financial difficulties.

They also recorded only 10-15 admissions under the convener quota, making it difficult to continue operations. Officials said that if requested, students from these colleges would be shifted to nearby institutions.

Officials noted that traditional core engineering branches have seen little to no demand this year, while computer science and allied courses remain popular among students.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has issued show-cause notices to nine private engineering colleges for violating admission rules. Some institutions admitted students before the official notification and charged exorbitant fees.

Authorities are now reviewing responses from the colleges before finalizing the admission ratification process for management quota seats.