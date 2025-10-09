Engineering colleges in Hyderabad, other districts postpone strike

Earlier, they had decided to shut down colleges on October 13 over the fee reimbursement dues issue.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2025 11:11 am IST
Hyderabad: The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), a body of engineering colleges and other professional institutions in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts, has decided to postpone its strike.

Assurance to release Rs 300 crore

The decision to postpone the strike from October 13 to October 23 came after a meeting with Advisor to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy on Tuesday.

The Advisor gave an assurance to release Rs 300 crore in fee reimbursement dues before the Diwali festival.

Based on the assurance, the decision to postpone the strike by engineering and other colleges in Hyderabad and other districts was taken by the executive council (EC).

Next step of engineering colleges in Hyderabad, other districts

Though the colleges have postponed the strike, they are gearing up to announce a further course of action in case of failure to receive the fee reimbursement funds.

The institutions include colleges for engineering, pharmacy, law, nursing, MBA, MCA, and BEd courses.

According to FATHI, ahead of the Dasara festival, the government released Rs 200 crore to higher educational institutions.

It remains to be seen what the engineering and other colleges in Hyderabad and other districts will decide in case they do not receive the funds.

