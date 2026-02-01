Engineering student dies by suicide at Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that was reported at the SVKM NMIMS Hyderabad campus located in Jadcherla, a first-year engineering student died by suicide on Saturday, January 31.

He took the extreme step in his hostel room. The incident has triggered student protests on the campus.

Student accused of cheating in examination

The deceased student was identified as 19-year-old Ronak Raj, a native of Bihar. He was pursuing his first year of engineering at the institute.

According to reports, the college staff had accused him of being involved in cheating during the first-year semester examinations.

Reports indicated that the student was allegedly distressed and humiliated following the accusation.

Engineering student hanged himself in Hyderabad campus

He reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a fan inside his hostel room located on the campus premises.

Following the incident, student unions gathered outside the campus and staged protests.

They demanded justice for the student’s family and called for accountability.