Engineering student goes missing during outing in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A second-year B.Tech student of GITAM University has been reported missing after she failed to return to her hostel following an outing in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

The student, identified as Ashrita (19), is a resident of Hydernagar and was staying at the university hostel. According to police, she had obtained permission from the hostel authorities before leaving for the outing on July 22.

When Ashrita did not return to the hostel, her parents attempted to contact her but found her mobile phone switched off.

Concerned over her whereabouts, her parents visited the university on Thursday and subsequently lodged a missing person complaint with the Patancheru police.

Case registered

Speaking to Siasat.com, Patancheru police said a case has been registered based on the complaint, and an investigation is underway.

Police said that although Ashrita’s parents have been in contact with her, she has not disclosed her location, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Further investigation is in progress.