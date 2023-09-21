English artist’s sculpture to honour hijab-clad women in UK

A one-of-a-kind steel sculpture, celebrating women who wear the hijab, will be installed in the UK next month. The sculpture has been named ‘Strength of the Hijab.’

Weighing one-ton and standing 16-foot-tall, the galvanized steel sculpture features a woman wearing a hijab. “It is a woman’s right to be loved and respected whatever she chooses to wear. Her true strength is in her heart and mind,” is inscribed at the bottom of the sculpture.

It was designed by English sculptor Luke Perry, who is known for honouring under-represented communities through his creations. “The ‘Strength of the Hijab’ is a piece which represents women who wear hijabs of the Islamic faith, and it’s really there because it’s such an underrepresented part of our community, but such an important one,” Perry was quoted by a local news outlet, Birmingham Mail.

Perry added, “The idea for the piece came from speaking to Muslim women who I work with at Community Connect Foundation. I asked them what artwork they would like to see and they talked about how they have no representation; nothing that looked like them.”

She further said, “It’s nice to represent the times. It’s about making people feel like they belong somewhere. In my artwork I like to convey themes of ‘home’ and having pride in the community.”

Perry believes the sculpture will provide much needed visibility to hijabi Muslim women, who feel unseen and under-represented. Speaking about the reaction to his work, Perry said, “People have seen some photos, but they haven’t actually seen the sculpture.”

“I think people are really impressed by the size, but the level of detail, I think has surprised people too, and that’s really satisfying. I think it’s going to be a loved part of the community.”