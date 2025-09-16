Ensure eligible journalists receive accreditations: Telangana min to officers

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has said that the state government is committed to the welfare of journalists under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

During a review meeting at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Secretariat on Monday, the Minister directed officials to ensure that all eligible journalists receive accreditation cards through a transparent and fair process. The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, Press Academy Chairman K. Srinivasa Reddy, I&PR Special Commissioner Ch. Priyanka, and CPRO G. Malsur.

The discussions covered key issues such as the accreditation policy, health benefits for journalists, revival of awards, and the functioning of the high-power committee that addresses attacks on journalists.

Ponguleti announced that the high-power committee would be reconstituted. He noted that a government order issued in 2008 by the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh had not been lifted even after the formation of Telangana.

The Minister also said that the tripartite committee on journalists’ salaries and allowances would be restructured. On health insurance, he instructed officials to collaborate with the Arogyasri department to carry out a detailed study and design a suitable health policy for journalists.

Further, he directed the creation of a dedicated website to receive accreditation applications. He also welcomed the request by Press Academy Chairman K. Srinivasa Reddy to restore awards for journalists.

The meeting was attended by Arogyasri CEO Uday Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Labour Gangadhar, and other senior officials, according to an official statement.