Ensure availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen, uninterrupted supply at health facilities: Centre to states

The Centre has also asked that Oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at States/UTs level for prompt resolutions of oxygen related issues and challenges.

24th December 2022
New Delhi: Workers place oxygen cylinders at a Covid care centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village as part of the preparations for the third wave of COVID-19, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: In a letter on Saturday, the Centre has asked all states and UTs to ensure the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in all health facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling.

“The availability of LMO in the health facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured. Adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling system is maintained”, said Dr. Manohar Agnani, Additional Health Secretary, in the letter to the states.

The letter further says that though the Covid cases in the country are low and not surging as of now, but to face any challenges arising in future, the operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructure is ofutrnost importance.

Therefore, you are requested to direct all the concerned departments to ensure availability functional Life Support Equipments such as Ventilators, BipAp and SpO2 systems along with their consumables is there, said the letter.

The Centre has also asked that Oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at States/UTs level for prompt resolutions of oxygen related issues and challenges.

On-boarding of all healthcare facilities utilizing oxygen to oDAS platform for daily oxygen demand and consumption be monitored for implementation, said Dr Agnani in the letter.

Medical Oxygen is an important and vital resource in all clinical setting, particularly during pandemic management.

Reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during patient care and Covid-19 management, the letter reads.

