Ensure transparency in fertiliser supply: Telangana Agri minister

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao instructed officials from the Agricultural department to ensure that the supply of fertilisers has to be done through ePOS (point-of-sale). He added that action would be taken against dealers and officials if they were found to be negligent in their work.

During a review about the Kharif season preparedness and availability of fertilisers on Thursday, the Agriculture minister directed officials to use the fertiliser inventory verification system (FIVeS) to monitor the supply of fertilisers.

He also wrote a letter to Union Fertilisers and Chemicals minister JP Nadda on Thursday, urging the Centre to supply the fertilisers like DAP among other fertilisers as soon as possible, so that the fertiliser requirements of Telangana in August could be met.

Agriculture department officials informed him that out of 5.65 lakh tonne urea needed by the end of July, 8.35 lakh tonne has already been made available. Similarly, out of 1.57 lakh tonne DAP needed, 1.47 lakh tonne is available, said a release from the Telangana department.

Officials also informed the agriculture minister that the farmers have bought 1.07 lakh tonne urea, 0.54 lakh tonne DAP, and1.06 lakh tonne complex fertilisers till now for the kharif 2024 season. They said that by June 19, crops were being cultivated across 17.5 lakh acres across the state.