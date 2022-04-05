Entrepreneur Farhan Azmi frisked, wife Ayesha Takia stopped at Goa Airport

Goa: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s son, Farhan Azmi has been stopped at Goa Airport when he was travelling along with his wife Ayesha Takia and son.

As per Farhan Azmi, officers RP Singh, AK Yadav and senior officer Bahadur purposely singled him and his family while they were boarding for Mumbai at Goa Airport.

Dear @CISFHQrs

I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team pic.twitter.com/gjHdnFajDN — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) April 4, 2022

He alleged that altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch and tell his wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together.

Narrating his experience at the airport, he said that it did not stop there. A sexual comment was also made by an officer who was checking his pockets.

Soon, Bahadur reached the spot and instead of resolving the issue, he identified Azmi and said, “isko udhar karo,ye maharashtra nahin hai”, SP leader’s son alleged.

In another tweet, Azmi wrote, “I will be filing an official complaint & my legal team will take this to the court if necessary. Shame on such officers who disrespect the uniform to satisfy their racist egos”.

I will be filing an official complaint & my legal team will take this to the court if necessary. Shame on such officers who disrespect the uniform to satisfy their racist egos @CISFHQrs @AAI_Official @aaigoaairport @goacm @samajwadiparty @DrPramodPSawant @abuasimazmi @rais_shk https://t.co/pMD3zd2Erm pic.twitter.com/QWasIh6a9g — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) April 4, 2022

Goa airport responds

Responding to the ordeal, Goa airport expressed its regret and tweeted that the matter shall be duly looked into.

Reply to the Goa Airport’s tweet, Farhan Azmi wrote, “Thank you for your prompt response @aaigoaairport. This was highly embarrassing & disturbing to go through with my wife & son around. I will be taking this up legally as well. Appreciate your message.”

Thank you for your prompt response @aaigoaairport



This was highly embarrassing & disturbing to go through with my wife & son around. I will be taking this up legally as well. Appreciate your message. https://t.co/pbfMu6ATKc — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) April 4, 2022

Who is Farhan Azmi, Ayesha Takia?

Farhan Azmi who is an entrepreneur is the son of Abu Azmi, Maharashtra MLA.

His wife, Ayesha Takia Azmi is an award winning Bollywood actress. Her notable films include Socha Na Tha, Super, Dor, Salaam-E-Ishq, Wanted and Paathshaala.