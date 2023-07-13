Entry of heavy goods vehicles banned in Delhi as Yamuna swells

New Delhi: The Delhi government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders including Singhu as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

Sharing a copy of the order issued by the Transport Department on Twitter, he said. “Entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border as a precautionary measure in view of abnormally rising water level of Yamuna River.”

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges & universities will remain closed till Sunday. All Govt offices, except those providing essential services, will have Work from Home. Advisory is being issued… pic.twitter.com/C63voyyoUt — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

“On the other hand, interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of going to ISBT Kashmiri Gate,” Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food and petroleum products, he added.

“Interstate buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will terminate at the Singhu border. These directions will remain in effect until further notice,” it added.

The government also clarified that “these directions do not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities, such as medicines, raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice, and tankers carrying petroleum products”.

Delhi is experiencing heavy traffic jams in all its border areas as the water level in the Yamuna River is flowing at a level way above the danger mark, reaching the Ring Road.

Buses heading towards the ISBT were forced to turn at the bypass crossing, leading to confusion among commuters as they were left unsure of how to reach their destinations.

The police have set up additional checkpoints at the starting points of the bypass flyover heading towards ISBT and are not allowing any vehicles to pass.