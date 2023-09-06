Entry of vehicles on Delhi’s Mandir Marg to be restricted on Janmashtami

New Delhi: In view of Janamasthmi celebrations in the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Traffic Police has restricted vehicle entry on Mandir Marg in central Delhi from the Talkatora Stadium roundabout up to Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg T-point and vice-versa.

According to a traffic advisory issued on Wednesday, a large number of devotees will be visiting various temples on Thursday till early hours.

“Prominent functions of Janamashtami will be held at Laxmi Narayan Mandir, ISKCON Temples, Janmashtami Park, Gufawala Mandir, Adhya Katyani Shakti Peeth and Santoshi Mata Mandir, Hari Nagar across the city,” it said.

The advisory also said that no vehicle will be allowed on Mandir lane from roundabout Shankar Road to Mandir Marg.

“Buses will be diverted from various routes including Panchkuian Road-Mandir Marg ‘T’-Point towards Mandir Marg, roundabout GPO, Kali Bari Marg, Talkatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg, R.K. Ashram Marg towards Mandir Marg and among others,” it said.

The advisory further stated that on this occasion, many Mandir Samities will also take out Janamashtami Shobha Yatras/processions consisting of rath, jhankis, bands, tempos etc. in various parts of Delhi.

“Traffic will be diverted as per requirement. No parking shall be allowed on the routes of the processions. General public is advised to be mindful of possible congestion on roads leading to the temples and the routes of the processions,” it said.

“There is a likelihood of general slowing down of traffic and congestion on roads. General public and motorists are advised to plan their journeys keeping the festivities and related congestion in mind and keep extra time for their journey so that possible delays can be taken into account.

“They are also advised to use Metro and other public transport to avoid congestion on roads. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic policemen deployed on duty to avoid inconvenience,” it added.