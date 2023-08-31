Banks in Hyderabad to remain shut for 8 days in September; Know list of holidays

Hyderabad: The banks in Hyderabad are going to remain closed for eight days in September 2023 due to various holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays.

According to the RBI, there are a total of 17 holidays in the current month, including Sundays, the second, and fourth Saturdays. These holidays are recognized under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

However, it’s important to note that these holidays may vary from state to state. Therefore, not all banks across the country will be closed on all 17 days.

For the residents of Hyderabad, the banks will remain closed on Sundays and the second Saturday. Additionally, banks in Hyderabad will also be closed on September 7th, 18th, and 28th on account of Janmashtami, Vinayaka Chaturthi, and Eid-E-Milad respectively.

While banks will be closed on these designated holidays, customers can still access online banking operations.

List of bank holidays in September 2023

Here is the list of bank holidays in the month of September 2023. Not all holidays will be observed by banks in Hyderabad.

September 3: Sunday September 6: Sri Krishna Janmashtami September 7: Sri Krishna Ashtami September 8: G-20 Summit September 9: Second Saturday September 10: Sunday September 17: Sunday September 18: Vinayaka Chathurthi September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi September 20: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai September 22: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji September 24: Sunday September 25: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva September 27: Milad-i-Sherif September 28: Eid-E-Milad September 29: Indrajatra

Out of these holidays in September, banks in Hyderabad will remain closed on the 7th, 18th, and 28th of the month, Sundays and second Saturday.

Types of banks in Hyderabad, other cities in India

There are several types of banks in Hyderabad and other cities in India. Each of them has its own distinct characteristics and functions. List of some types of banks in India is as follows:

Public sector banks

Private sector banks

Co-operative banks

Regional rural banks

Payment banks

Small finance banks

Foreign banks

Out of 17 holidays in September, each of these banks decides when to remain shut based on their state.