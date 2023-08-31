Banks in Hyderabad to remain shut for 8 days in September; Know list of holidays

Banks in Hyderabad will also be closed on Janmashtami, Vinayaka Chaturthi, and Eid-E-Milad

Published: 31st August 2023 1:20 pm IST
Banks in Hyderabad
Representational photo (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The banks in Hyderabad are going to remain closed for eight days in September 2023 due to various holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays.

According to the RBI, there are a total of 17 holidays in the current month, including Sundays, the second, and fourth Saturdays. These holidays are recognized under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

However, it’s important to note that these holidays may vary from state to state. Therefore, not all banks across the country will be closed on all 17 days.

For the residents of Hyderabad, the banks will remain closed on Sundays and the second Saturday. Additionally, banks in Hyderabad will also be closed on September 7th, 18th, and 28th on account of Janmashtami, Vinayaka Chaturthi, and Eid-E-Milad respectively.

While banks will be closed on these designated holidays, customers can still access online banking operations.

List of bank holidays in September 2023

Here is the list of bank holidays in the month of September 2023. Not all holidays will be observed by banks in Hyderabad.

  1. September 3: Sunday
  2. September 6: Sri Krishna Janmashtami
  3. September 7: Sri Krishna Ashtami
  4. September 8: G-20 Summit
  5. September 9: Second Saturday
  6. September 10: Sunday
  7. September 17: Sunday
  8. September 18: Vinayaka Chathurthi
  9. September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi
  10. September 20: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai
  11. September 22: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
  12. September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
  13. September 24: Sunday
  14. September 25: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
  15. September 27: Milad-i-Sherif
  16. September 28: Eid-E-Milad
  17. September 29: Indrajatra

Out of these holidays in September, banks in Hyderabad will remain closed on the 7th, 18th, and 28th of the month, Sundays and second Saturday.

Types of banks in Hyderabad, other cities in India

There are several types of banks in Hyderabad and other cities in India. Each of them has its own distinct characteristics and functions. List of some types of banks in India is as follows:

  • Public sector banks
  • Private sector banks
  • Co-operative banks
  • Regional rural banks
  • Payment banks
  • Small finance banks
  • Foreign banks

Out of 17 holidays in September, each of these banks decides when to remain shut based on their state.

