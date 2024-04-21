Epic clash: Ram Charan’s BIG fight with 1000 members

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, the global sensation for his impactful acting, is ready to create a storm with his next movie Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, this big-budget film has been in production for a while now and fans can’t wait for it to hit the screens.

Shankar Shanmugam is a celebrated Indian film director. In his 30-year career, he has transformed the industry with movies that combine innovative storytelling with state-of-the-art technology and important social messages. Movie lovers always remember Shankar’s work.

According to the most recent updates, RC 16 promises highly intense action sequences. A large portion of these segments has already been filmed, further building excitement among audiences.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for Game Changer movie (Source: X)

A recent leak hints at a dynamic climax featuring Charan taking on 1000 people. This pre-climax battle, choreographed by renowned foreign stunt coordinators, is set to be a highlight of the movie. Speculation surrounds whether Ram Charan underwent specialized training for this sequence—a common practice in Shankar’s concept-driven fights.

Also Read Ram Charan receives honorary doctorate from Vels University

Filming Locations and Dil Raju’s Backing

The final scenes are slated for filming in these picturesque locations, raising questions about whether the epic battle will unfold there or perhaps in Hyderabad.

Apart from Ram Charan, the movie also features the talented Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film has faced its share of delays, with Shankar juggling other commitments, including his much-awaited project, Indian 2. However, despite the anticipation, an official release date for the film is yet to be announced.