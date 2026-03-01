Epic runtimes of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic create huge buzz around its March release

Hyderabad: Bollywood is gearing up for a major box office clash as Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic prepare to release on March 19, 2026. What has surprised fans the most is not just the clash, but the shocking runtimes of both films.

Dhurandhar 2 Runtime

Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the hit action thriller, reportedly has a runtime of nearly 3 hours and 40 minutes. That makes it one of the longest mainstream Hindi films in recent years. The makers seem confident that the gripping storyline, emotional drama and high-octane action will keep audiences engaged throughout. Fans of larger-than-life cinema are already excited, calling it a “complete theatrical experience.”

Yash’s Toxic Runtime

On the other side, Toxic, starring Kannada superstar Yash, has a runtime of around 3 hours and 15 minutes. Though slightly shorter, it is still much longer than the usual commercial film. The film is said to be a stylish gangster drama with intense action, powerful emotions and grand visuals. Yash’s massive fan following has only increased the excitement.

Long Runtime Debate Begins

The long durations of both films have sparked debate online. Some movie lovers feel that longer runtimes allow deeper storytelling, better character development and more impactful scenes. Others wonder whether today’s audiences, used to short digital content, will sit through such lengthy films comfortably.

A Test of Star Power and Storytelling

Trade experts are closely watching this box office battle. Advance buzz is strong for both films, and the extended runtimes suggest that the makers are aiming for epic storytelling rather than quick entertainment.

With star power, scale and suspense surrounding the clash, March 19 promises to be a big day for cinema lovers. One thing is certain audiences should be ready for a long, dramatic ride at the theatres.