ER top brass discusses implementation of Rs 349 crore makeover of Bandel railway station

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway top brass, headed by its general manager Arun Arora, discussed on Tuesday the speedy implementation of a Rs 349 crore makeover of the busy Bandel station, which serves as one of the important connectors for Howrah and Sealdah terminals, an official said.

A new station building with a replica of the old Jubilee Bridge, which served to connect Bandel with Naihati on either banks of River Hooghly from 1885 to 2016, will come up apart from providing several modern user-friendly facilities.

A presentation by a Delhi-based architect on the redevelopment of Bandel station was made on Tuesday to the top ER officials led by its general manager and discussions were held on providing world-class amenities there, the ER official said.

Bandel is one of the busiest junction stations of ER and serves as a connecting link between Howrah and Sealdah terminals facilitating movement of numerous long distance and local passenger trains.

Kids’ play zone, pharmacy, food plaza, multi-layer parking and wifi connectivity will be among amenities provided at the station, he said.