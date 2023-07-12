Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic exudes elegance in her latest pics!

Hyderabad: Esra Bilgic, a Turkish actress and model excelled in the role of Halime Sultan in the historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi. With her dazzling looks and breathtaking performance in the drama series, the actress has attracted huge applause from people worldwide.

Esra, who enjoys her 7.3 million followers on Instagram, often leaves her fans swooning over her bold and beautiful pictures on Instagram. She radiates goddess-like beauty in her most recent pictures.

The 30-year-old fashionista who continues to delight fans with her adorable clicks was spotted donning a chic necklace, lovely earrings, and a one-shoulder green gown, captioning the post with a white heart.

Take a look!

The diva often leaves the Internet in a frenzy as she carries chic, elegant, and sophisticated outfits that embrace her cultural roots and carry modern fashion trends. We have compiled her best recent beautiful pictures that will surely leave you drooling. Check them out below.