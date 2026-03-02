Esha Gupta says she is safe in Dubai but ‘times are scary, tough’

New Delhi: Actor Esha Gupta assured fans she is safe in Dubai following the suspension of flights after escalating tensions in the Middle East and said she hopes to return to India soon.

Gupta shared a note on her Instagram story on Sunday. “To everyone checking in and messaging, I’m sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception,” she wrote.

“Praying for everyone affected, all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon,” she added.

On Saturday, “3G – A Killer Connection” actor Sonal Chauhan appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a social media post after getting stranded in Dubai.

“Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis, with flights cancelled and no clear way to return to India.

“I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home. Grateful for any support extended. @MEAIndia @IndiainDubai,” she wrote.

Badminton player PV Sindhu was also left stranded in Dubai while she was en route to All England Open badminton tournament.