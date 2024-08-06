Etihad Airways cancels flights to Tel Aviv amid regional tensions

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates officially cancelled its flights from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on Tuesday, August 6.

The airline cancelled its flight EY595 from AUH to TLV. This cancellation also includes the return flight EY596 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi scheduled for the same day.

The Etihad cited operational reasons for the cancellations, which affected one of the two daily flights between the two cities.

“Customers booked on the EY 595/596 are being contacted and re-accommodated on the other daytime service between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv the EY 593/594,” the airline informed Khaleej Times.

Etihad stated that it has merged the two flights to Tel Aviv into one. Adding that all passengers with bookings will be accommodated accordingly.

While expressing regret over the inconvenience caused by these cancellations, Etihad clarified that “safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority”.

These cancellations come amid the heightened tension and a potential conflict in the region, following the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and senior figures of Hezbollah.

Additionally, many airlines have also started avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to both Israel and Lebanon as a precautionary measure.