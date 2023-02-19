Etihad announces new flights to Portugal and other summer destinations

New Delhi: This summer, Etihad Airways will launch a new direct route between Abu Dhabi and Lisbon, beginning on July 2, 2023, to broaden its European network.

The carrier will offer three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, connecting Abu Dhabi with the capital of Portugal just in time for the summer vacations.

“We’re excited to introduce flights to Portugal for the first time and provide our guests with convenient travel options to one of the most popular summer destinations for 2023,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

“As one of the oldest cities in Western Europe, the coastal city of Lisbon is a great entry-point to exploring the rest of the country, with perfect beaches, historic castles, fantastic nightlife and a warm and welcoming people.

“Our new direct connection will enhance the trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Portugal, and we are grateful for the support of the Portuguese authorities in establishing our new air link.”

Summer flights to Malaga and Mykonos

As well as introducing flights to Lisbon, Etihad Airways will be returning to Malaga on the Spanish Costa del Sol and the popular Greek island of Mykonos this summer.

Etihad Airways will be flying to Malaga twice-per-week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, from June 18, 2023. Lying on a wide bay with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and one of the most visited coastal cities in Spain, Malaga is famous for its miles-long sandy beaches, culture and food.

Travellers can also look forward to the airline launching flights to Mykonos, lying in the deep blue waters of the Aegean sea, with twice-per-week services on Mondays and Fridays from June 16, 2023. With world-class beaches, restaurants and entertainment, as well as plenty of opportunities to discover ancient Greek history, the island is one of the hottest summer spots in Europe.

With the addition of new routes to Lisbon, Malaga and Mykonos, Etihad Airways will be offering travellers nearly 160 weekly flights to 21 destinations in Europe this summer, with 20 per cent more seats available than in 2022.

Tickets to all three new destinations are now available to book on etihad.com.

