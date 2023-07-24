Etihad offers UAE-India flights for less than Rs 25000; check details

Tickets must be purchased before July 31, and can travel between August 1 and December 10.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th July 2023 4:53 pm IST
UAE-India flights: Etihad announces sale, ticket prices start at Dh895
Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi: If you travel frequently, you are probably feeling the pinch of skyrocketing airfares, especially during the summer season.

BookMyMBBS

Just in time for summer travel, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced ‘Impossible Deals’ as the latest Mission: Impossible film releases.

Travellers can fly to India with fares starting from Dirhams 895 (Rs 19,941) to Mumbai or Dirhams 995 (Rs 22,166) to Delhi.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi: First flight of Umrah pilgrims lands in Madinah

Tickets must be purchased before July 31 and for travel between August 1 and December 10.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said in a statement, “We’re excited to partner with Mission: Impossible and we’re marking the occasion with incredible deals for our valued guests. We know the demand for travel is sky-high this summer, but with Etihad’s Impossible Deals, we hope to make your travel missions possible!”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th July 2023 4:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button