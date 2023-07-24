Etihad offers UAE-India flights for less than Rs 25000; check details

Abu Dhabi: If you travel frequently, you are probably feeling the pinch of skyrocketing airfares, especially during the summer season.
Just in time for summer travel, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced ‘Impossible Deals’ as the latest Mission: Impossible film releases.
Travellers can fly to India with fares starting from Dirhams 895 (Rs 19,941) to Mumbai or Dirhams 995 (Rs 22,166) to Delhi.
Tickets must be purchased before July 31 and for travel between August 1 and December 10.
Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said in a statement, “We’re excited to partner with Mission: Impossible and we’re marking the occasion with incredible deals for our valued guests. We know the demand for travel is sky-high this summer, but with Etihad’s Impossible Deals, we hope to make your travel missions possible!”