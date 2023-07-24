Saudi: First flight of Umrah pilgrims lands in Madinah

Riyadh: The first flight of pilgrims coming to perform Umrah for the year 1445 AH arrived at Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz international airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The Saudi General Directorate for Passports (Al Jawazat) announced on its official Twitter account of the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims and their personnel at the airport finalised entry procedures for the pilgrims with ease and comfort.

No details were given over the numbers or nationalities of the first pilgrims to arrive in Madinah, home to the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second-holiest site.

Later, they will head to Makkah to perform Umrah in Makkah.

The new season of Umrah began on July 19, coinciding with the beginning of the new Hijri year.

Saudi Arabia expects about 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the new season.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah.

The Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be undertaken at any time of the year. It is distinct from the Haj, which takes place once annually.