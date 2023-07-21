Saudis can invite friends for Umrah on personal visit visas

The applications are now open for 'single entry' and 'multiple entry' personal visas.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st July 2023 8:28 pm IST
Saudis can invite friends for Umrah on personal visit visas
Photo: AFP

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah announced on Thursday that Saudi citizens will now be able to invite their friends to perform Umrah on “personal visit” visa.

This step aims to facilitate the visit of foreign friends to perform Umrah.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the ministry stated that the personal visit visa offers four key benefits.

  • A single or multiple entry option visa
  • Performing Umrah rituals and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque
  • Visiting historical sites and other cultural destinations in various cities of the Kingdom
  • Making tourists trips to all regions and cities of Saudi Arabia

The ministry further explained that there are two types of visas available.

  • Single entry visa has a validity of 90 days with a 90-day stay
  • Multiple entry visa remains valid for 365 days, permitting a 90-day stay

Saudi citizens can apply for a “personal visa” through the ministry of foreign affairs (MoFA) visa platform, which simplifies the process of inviting friends for Umrah to Saudi Arabia.

