Saudi Arabia issues advisory on transporting Umrah pilgrims

The ministry also said companies should be equipped with a sufficient number of drivers.

Saudi Arabia issues advisory on visitors rights, transporting Umrah performers
Photo: HajMinistry/Twitter

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of haj and umrah has issued an advisory on the rights of pilgrims who will arrive in the Kingdom to perform Umrah. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the ministry issued a list of obligations that Saudi Umrah companies must follow while transporting pilgrims.

Here is a list

  • Transporting Umrah performers and their belongings to residence places
  • Providing licensed means of transportation to secure their movements
  • Picking them to departing outlets well before departure time
  • Equipping sufficient number of drivers

On July 12, the ministry had announced the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the kingdom.

On July 19, the ministry announced that it would start receiving pilgrims from outside the kingdom through air, land and sea ports for the Umrah season.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah.

Muslims who hold various types of entry visas such as personal, visitor and tourist visas are allowed to perform Umrah and visit Rawdah, where the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad is located in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, after booking an online appointment.

The Saudi authorities extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days and allowed its holders to enter the kingdom through all land, air and sea ports, and to leave from any airport.

