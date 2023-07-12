Saudi Arabia: Umrah season to begin with the start of new Hijri year

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Tuesday announced the start of Umrah season for citizens, residents of the Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This step comes after the Ministry announced the success of the Haj season 1444 AH and to enhance the experience of Muslim pilgrims and align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi citizens and residents as well as visitors from the GCC countries can now obtain the necessary permits through the Nusuk or Tawakkalna mobile applications.

وزارة الحج والعمرة تعلن عن بدء موسم العمرة للمواطنين والمقيمين والخليجيين.https://t.co/KQ7FwHEtvY#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/JhoovNNadF — واس العام (@SPAregions) July 11, 2023

The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah and visit the Holy Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, while Tawakkalna ensures that the applicant meets the necessary health requirements.

On July 5, the Kingdom announced that pilgrims from outside the Kingdom will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year which will fall on either July 18 or July 19.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.