Saif Ali Khan removes Kareena’s tattoo, fans say, ‘Divorce loading’

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have long been admired for their love story and glamorous lifestyle. However, speculations are rife regarding the state of their marriage following a surprising change in Saif’s tattoo.

Several years ago, Saif garnered attention when he got Kareena’s name tattooed on his forearm, symbolizing their love during the early stages of their relationship. However, in a recent sighting at the airport, fans noticed that Saif’s previous tattoo had been covered with a new design.

The sudden alteration sparked speculation among social media users, with many expressing concerns about the couple’s relationship and questioning if their marriage is hit by a rough patch. However, some users were quick to clarify that Saif Ali Khan had not removed the tattoo but had merely covered it with a new temporary design for an upcoming movie shoot.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s journey together has seen its share of ups and downs since they first met on the set of ‘Tashan’ and began dating. Despite the challenges, their love has remained steadfast. The couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony on October 16, 2012, and are proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.