Indigo flight stuck on runway at Hyderabad Airport

It remained on the runway for almost an hour.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2024 12:47 pm IST
Dubai-bound Indigo aircraft suffers bird hit on runway, take-off cancelled
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Indigo flight 6E 6707 from Hyderabad to Cochin was stuck on the runway at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) due to a technical glitch.

It remained on the runway for almost an hour.

Among the passengers traveling on the flight were Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Legislators Tellam Venkatarao, Jare Adinarayana, Payam Venkateshwarlu, and followers Muvva Vijayababu and Tulluri Brahmaiah.

MS Education Academy

Top honor at ACREX Hall of Fame National Awards

Recently, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) won the ACREX Hall of Fame National Level Awards competition held in New Delhi.

Competing in the commercial building category for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, GHIAL emerged as the winner, surpassing India’s top corporate offices and buildings.

Also Read
Hail damages IndiGo flight descending towards Hyderabad Airport

The ACREX Hall of Fame Awards, evaluated by a distinguished jury of scientists, architects, and technocrats, recognize organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

Indigo Flights from Hyderabad Airport

There are 18 domestic Indigo flights that connect Hyderabad Airport with other cities in India. The following are these flights:

  1. Hyderabad to Delhi flight
  2. Hyderabad to Chennai flights
  3. Hyderabad to Mumbai flight
  4. Hyderabad to Goa flight
  5. Hyderabad to Kolkata flight
  6. Hyderabad to Tirupati flights
  7. Hyderabad to Jaipur flight
  8. Hyderabad to Pune flights
  9. Hyderabad to Shirdi flights
  10. Delhi to Hyderabad flight
  11. Bangalore to Hyderabad flight
  12. Mumbai to Hyderabad flight
  13. Chennai to Hyderabad flight
  14. Pune to Hyderabad flight
  15. Mysore to Hyderabad flight
  16. Kolkata to Hyderabad flight
  17. Ahmedabad to Hyderabad flight
  18. Indore to Hyderabad flight

Moreover, there are many Indigo flights that connect Hyderabad Airport with international destinations.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2024 12:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button