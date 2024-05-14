Indigo flight stuck on runway at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Indigo flight 6E 6707 from Hyderabad to Cochin was stuck on the runway at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) due to a technical glitch.

It remained on the runway for almost an hour.

Among the passengers traveling on the flight were Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Legislators Tellam Venkatarao, Jare Adinarayana, Payam Venkateshwarlu, and followers Muvva Vijayababu and Tulluri Brahmaiah.

Top honor at ACREX Hall of Fame National Awards

Recently, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) won the ACREX Hall of Fame National Level Awards competition held in New Delhi.

Competing in the commercial building category for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, GHIAL emerged as the winner, surpassing India’s top corporate offices and buildings.

The ACREX Hall of Fame Awards, evaluated by a distinguished jury of scientists, architects, and technocrats, recognize organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

