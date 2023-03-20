Hail damages IndiGo flight descending towards Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight, operating from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, encountered a hailstorm during its descent towards Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport.

The flight, 6E 6594, sustained damage to its nose and windshields but managed to land safely on runway 27L, with no reported injuries to passengers or crew.

Later, the photos of the damaged aircraft’s nose and windshields went viral on social media.

IndiGo A320neo damaged by hail while on approach to Hyderabad Airport in India. The aircraft landed safely moments later with no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/aRbPTcWK71 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) March 19, 2023

Hyderabad, other districts witness hailstorms, rains

The incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall and hailstones that have been lashing Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana for the past few days, due to western disturbances.

Hyderabad also witnessed one of the rarest and strongest hailstorm events in the last many years.

Even Hyderabad too witnessed one of the rarest and strongest HAILSTORM event in last many years. This WD has dumped hails in almost all districts of Telangana in these 3days. Such a rare and record breaking spell of unseasonal hailstorms after 2013-14 🙏 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 19, 2023

IndiGo operates many flights daily

IndiGo, headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India, is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size. Its share in the domestic market is around 57 percent as of October 2022.

As of November 2022, it operates around 1,600 daily flights to 101 destinations, including 26 international destinations.

The hailstorm incident highlights the challenges that airlines face while operating in adverse weather conditions.