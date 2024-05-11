Fact Check: SRK spotted eating luxury chocolate worth Rs 8L?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made an extraordinary comeback in 2023 after a four-year break. His return was nothing short of a cinematic spectacle, leaving fans exhilarated and eager for more.

And now, an old video of SRK is going viral. In the footage, Shah Rukh Khan is seen enjoying a chocolate during an ILT20 Cricket match in Dubai, accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The clip was reshared by a video creator Devansh Sethi on Instagram who claimed that the chocolate is an SRK enjoying a Swarovski creation worth approximately Rs 8 lakhs. This claim left fans and other social media users shocked.

However, we did a little fact-check and found that the chocolate’s blue wrapper doesn’t match Swarovski’s signature style. Instead, it resembles HERSHEYS Kisses. So, the viral claims are indeed fake. Ever several netizens slammed the video creator for unnecessarily spreading fake news for just views and likes.

Check out the video and reactions below.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Suhana Khan’s upcoming projects ‘King’ and ‘Pathaan 2’. He is expected to start the shooting by June or July.