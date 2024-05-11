Not Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat was first offered to THIS Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s grand residence, Mannat, stands as a symbol of luxury and success in the heart of Mumbai. The lavish mansion, nestled in the neighborhood of Bandra, has become a tourist attraction, drawing admirers from all corners of the world. However, what many might not know is that Mannat was originally offered to none other than Salman Khan himself.

In an old interview that has resurfaced on Reddit, Salman Khan candidly revealed the intriguing backstory. When asked about the one thing he wished he had that Shah Rukh Khan possessed, Salman promptly replied, “That bungalow of his.” The host replied, “Mannat?” And Salman confirmed, “Yes.”

But here’s the twist: Mannat had come Salman’s way when he was just starting his career. His father, the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, had a practical perspective. He questioned, “Itne bade ghar mein karoge kya?” (What will you do in such a big house?) And with that advice, Salman decided not to acquire Mannat.

The superstar duo remains close friends. Salman playfully quipped, “Now I want to ask Shah Rukh what he does in such a big house?”

Salman continues to reside at Galaxy Apartments, where he lives with his parents and family. He prefers the closeness and warmth this setup offers, suggesting that his decision to stay in a more modest home aligns with his values of family unity and simplicity.

Also Read Price of t-shirt that SRK wore for latest KKR match

The Magnificence of Mannat

Mannat, valued at approximately Rs. 200 crores, boasts luxurious amenities and breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Designed by SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, the mansion reflects their impeccable taste. Notably, the nameplate of Mannat is adorned with diamonds and radium, adding to its allure.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Sikander, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, promises drama, emotions, and an engaging storyline.