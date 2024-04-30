Price of t-shirt that SRK wore for latest KKR match

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood actor and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has been a constant presence at Indian Premier League matches. His support for the team and his enthusiastic presence in the stands have made him a beloved figure among cricket fans too.

On Friday, April 29, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata witnessed an unforgettable clash between KKR and the Delhi Capitals. The match was nothing short of thrilling, with KKR emerging victorious by seven wickets against their opponents. The win was a significant boost for KKR, propelling them to second place on the IPL table.

Well, anything and everything about SRK sparks curiosity among fans.

Speaking about SRK’s attire, he sported a Mastermind World Handwriting Logo-print T-shirt, a stylish choice that reflected his unique fashion sense. The shirt, priced at a whopping Rs. 55,000, showcased SRK’s penchant for high-end fashion.

SRK took a victory lap around the stadium after the match. Accompanied by his youngest son, AbRam, SRK soaked in the electric atmosphere, waving to fans and celebrating the team’s triumph. The father-son duo’s joy was palpable as they shared this special moment with the KKR faithful.

While SRK enjoys his break from films, his passion for cricket remains undiminished. Whether it’s cheering from the stands, celebrating victories, or sharing heartwarming moments with AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan continues to be an active integral part of the KKR family.